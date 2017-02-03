First Alert Forecast: Rain and chilly temperatures return to end the work week

SUMMARY: An approaching storm system will bring a better chance of rain for today. Details

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with showers this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s & 40s inland and 40s and some 50s along the coast but temps will be falling through the day. Winds will be northeasterly at 5-15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with passing showers and highs in the 40’s. Winds will be northerly at 10-20 mph with higher gusts along the coast.

TONIGHT: Showers will taper overnight and it’ll be damp and breezy. Temperatures will drop and settle at around 30 degrees.

WEEKEND: Skies will be sunny on Saturday but temps will stay chilly, in the mid 40s. On your Superbowl Sunday, we’re seasonable, in the lower 50s but cloudy with showers. We are warmer and drier next week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 43 ° F precip: 80% 40 ° F precip: 50% 38 ° F precip: 50% 38 ° F precip: 40% 39 ° F precip: 40% 39 ° F precip: 40% 39 ° F precip: 20% 39 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast