First Alert Forecast: Rain and chilly temperatures return to end the work week

dontae-jones By Published:
rainy city weather

SUMMARY: An approaching storm system will bring a better chance of rain for today.  Details

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with showers this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s & 40s inland and 40s and some 50s along the coast but temps will be falling through the day. Winds will be northeasterly at 5-15 mph.

school-bus-forecasttwitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with passing showers and highs in the 40’s. Winds will be northerly at 10-20 mph with higher gusts along the coast.

today-coasttoday-inland

TONIGHT: Showers will taper overnight and it’ll be damp and breezy. Temperatures will drop and settle at around 30 degrees.

low-coastallow-inland

WEEKEND:  Skies will be sunny on Saturday but temps will stay chilly, in the mid 40s. On your Superbowl Sunday, we’re seasonable, in the lower 50s but cloudy with showers. We are warmer and drier next week.

3twitter3

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
43° F
precip:
80%
7am
Fri
40° F
precip:
50%
8am
Fri
38° F
precip:
50%
9am
Fri
38° F
precip:
40%
10am
Fri
39° F
precip:
40%
11am
Fri
39° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
28° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
27° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
27° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
28° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
29° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.