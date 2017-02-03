Event for babies, toddlers aims to better families and increase literacy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sheppard Memorial Library and the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children are sponsoring an event for families with infants and toddlers.

It’s called Read to Love, Love to Read and it’s happening at 10:00am Saturday in the library’s children’s program room.

The event is specifically for families with children birth to age 2.

Read to Love, Love to Read focuses on boosting baby’s brain development through stories, music, and interactive activities.

Library Director Greg Needam says exposing babies to books from birth will create a strong society.

“They’re going to be super charged for learning all their lives,” said Needham. “If we’re living in an information aged and knowledge based economy, that’s what’s going to make every child achieve their full potential.”

The event is free for families. Click here for more information.