East’s Hidden History: Jack Cobb and Son Barbecue

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the country celebrates Black History Month, 9OYS is marking the contributions of African Americans in eastern North Carolina.

While many enjoy Jack Cobb and Son Barbecue in Farmville for its food company, few are aware of its beginnings as the as the first integrated history in Farmville.

The restaurant’s story dates back to a turbulent time for blacks in the south.

“In the 60s, they had a lot of white people who really wanted the BBQ, but at first they were afraid to come,” said Rudy Cobb, the restaurant’s owner. “…We invited them to come down, and I told them won’t nobody gonna bother them, cause I would protect them.”

Despite the friction with race relations at that time, Jack Cobb and Son became the first integrated restaurant in Farmville.

