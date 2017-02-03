Eastern N.C. students race dragsters, test gliders at STEM conerence

lenior-stem

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of students from all across eastern North Carolina made their way to Lenoir Community College Friday for the Technology Student Association Eastern Regional Conference.

The day included dragster races, glider flight testing and structure testing demonstrating hands-on science, technology, engineering and math skills.

There were also Tech Bowl and Quiz Bowl competitions and career preparation interviews.

Everything is hands-on, and the students said it’s a great day full of fun and learning.

“I like meeting new people and meeting new personalities and where they’re from,” said Riley Morris, who participated in the competition. “It’s a cool opportunity.”

Morris also said the program helps prepare you for the future.

Students who placed well will go on to the state competition in Greensboro.

