Deputies: Man throws heroin out window in Beaufort Co. car chase

EDWARD, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to reports of a heroin overdose were lead on a 10-mile car chase Thursday by a man they were told sold heroin to an overdose victim, deputies said.

Jermaine Gibbs, 29, of Bayboro, was arrested and faces multiples charges including selling heroin and fleeing from officers.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a heroin overdose on Big Hill Road in Edward when they received information the man who sold the heroin was still located in the area and driving a Nissan Altima.

Deputies said they saw Gibb driving the car and tried to pull him over on Tunstall Swamp Road, but he refused to stop and lead investigators on a 10-mile chase, throwing heroin and plastic bags out the window before being apprehended.

The items thrown out of the car were recovered, and deputies said they found digital scales and other packaging material in the car.

Gibbs was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $27,000 bond.

The overdose victim was transported to the Beaufort County Hospital by EMS and is reported to be in stable condition.