Carolina’s game with Notre Dame moved to Greensboro on Sunday

CHAPEL HILL –– The Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, in Chapel Hill between the University of North Carolina and the University of Notre Dame has been postponed to Sunday, Feb. 5th, at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum due to an emergency water crisis in Orange County, Chapel Hill and the UNC campus.

The University of North Carolina officially closed campus as of 1 p.m. Friday. Classes were cancelled and staff members were told to leave campus as soon as possible.

The UNC-Notre Dame game was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored on Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Those holding lower level seats in the Smith Center will be given access to the lower bowl at the Greensboro Coliseum. Smith Center ticketholders in the upper level will have access to seats in the upper level at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Student tickets will be honored at the game on Sunday.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

No parking passes will be honored. Parking will be available at the Coliseum for $10.

At this time, the game will not be televised. Information about an Internet-only broadcast will be announced when details are confirmed.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on the Tar Heel Sports Network.