Beaufort opens state-of-the-art new fire department building

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The trucks are moved in and the lights are on at Beaufort’s new state-of-the-art fire department building.
The old building was built in 1965, but it was too small for the growing department.
The new building has three bays, which will hold up to six trucks.
It also has larger sleeping rooms, an updated kitchen, a break room, a laundry room and office spaces.
Beaufort Fire Department
Beaufort Fire Department x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: ‘El Chapo’ lawyers say jail conditions are too strict in NYC
-
Gallery: Device tossed in restaurant was ‘glorified firecracker’
-
Gallery: The Latest: Poland refuses to take in 10 orphans from Aleppo
-
Gallery: Paris attack raises new security concerns over Olympic bid
-
Gallery: Europe plans to cut migrant influx by working with Libya
-
Gallery: How legal challenges to Trump travel ban are playing out
-
Gallery: Israeli settler group shrugs off White House criticism
-
Gallery: Documents found in Mosul offer glimpse into daily life of IS
-
Martin County narcotics investigation
-
Prostitution investigation
“It’s been a long time coming,” said assistant Chief Richard Lovick. “They’ve deserved it for a long time. And now they finally have what they deserve. It’s a gorgeous building. Hands down, it is a thousand percent better than what we had. It was just time to get out.”
The department officially moved in on Wednesday, and it is still working on putting some finishing touches on the space.
The new building will also house the emergency operations center and has space for public meetings and classes.