Wilmington attorney Butler to replace Hamilton in House

LELAND, N.C. (AP) — A Wilmington lawyer is the choice of local Democrats to replace state Rep. Susi Hamilton after she joined Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet.

Local media outlets reported a panel of Democratic activists representing New Hanover and Brunswick counties picked Deb Butler on Wednesday night from among 10 candidates interested in serving the rest of Hamilton’s House term through 2018. State law requires Cooper to appoint Butler to the 18th House District seat.

Butler would be the second openly-gay member of the General Assembly. She received the backing of the gay rights group Equality North Carolina.

Butler ran for the state Senate in 2012 but lost to the Republican incumbent in a race in which abortion was a big issue.

Hamilton is now secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.