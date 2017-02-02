Used Book Sale kicks off to benefit Sheppard Memorial Library

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a good book at a low price, Sheppard Memorial Library has you covered.

The annual used book sale is happening at the Greenville Convention Center.

It’s sponsored by the Friends of the Sheppard Memorial Library and benefits the library, its branches, and its dozens of programs.

The books available range in price from 50 cents to $4.

“There are books that are brand new,” said reference librarian Amanda Prokop. “People buy them, never read them, then donate them to the library.”

The sale opens Thursday night at 6 for members of the Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library.

If you’re not a member, you can buy a membership at the door for $15.

The public sale starts Friday morning at 9.

Prokop says it’s a win-win situation for readers and the library.

“If you name it we have it out there,” said Prokop. “It’s a great way to save money and give back to the community at the same time.”

The sale schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 2: Members only from 6-8pm

Friday, Feb. 3: Open to public 9am – 8pm

Saturday, Feb. 4: Open to public 9am – 6pm

Sunday, Feb. 5: Open to public for bag day sale 1 – 3:30pm

For the bag day sale, the visitors can fill up a paper bag with books for only $5.