Used Book Sale kicks off to benefit Sheppard Memorial Library

maria-satira By Published:
used book sale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a good book at a low price, Sheppard Memorial Library has you covered.

The annual used book sale is happening at the Greenville Convention Center.

It’s sponsored by the Friends of the Sheppard Memorial Library and benefits the library, its branches, and its dozens of programs.

The books available range in price from 50 cents to $4.

“There are books that are brand new,” said reference librarian Amanda Prokop. “People buy them, never read them, then donate them to the library.”

The sale opens Thursday night at 6 for members of the Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library.

If you’re not a member, you can buy a membership at the door for $15.

The public sale starts Friday morning at 9.

Prokop says it’s a win-win situation for readers and the library.

“If you name it we have it out there,” said Prokop. “It’s a great way to save money and give back to the community at the same time.”

The sale schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 2: Members only from 6-8pm
Friday, Feb. 3: Open to public 9am – 8pm
Saturday, Feb. 4: Open to public 9am – 6pm
Sunday, Feb. 5: Open to public for bag day sale 1 – 3:30pm

For the bag day sale, the visitors can fill up a paper bag with books for only $5.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s