Students give back at food bank for Catholic Schools Week

Students packed and bagged sweet potatoes to help feed those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina was packed with dozens of middle school studentsThursday morning.

Students in the area spent a couple hours giving back to their community as part of Catholic Schools Week.

The theme this year is service.

“Catholic Schools Week is just to really celebrate our Catholic faith and being a part of Catholic education, we highlight that by teaching those values that the church teaches us,” said Kate Lawson, a teacher at St. Peter’s Catholic School.

There are a number of events throughout the week to celebrate.

Teachers said Thursday’s community service is the highlight, and it’s always great to give back to the community.

Catholic Schools Week goes through Saturday.

 

