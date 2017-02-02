Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Snow Hill man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a Silver Alert out for a missing endangered man.

You’re asked to be on the lookout for 44-year-old Alfonso Smith. He’s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Smith is a black male, 5’6″, about 205 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a brown and white striped shirt, brown coat and brown boots.

It’s believed he may be headed to Fayetteville, N.C.

If you have any information about Alfonso Smith’s location, you should call B. Obriant at the Snow HIll Police Department at 252-560-9022.