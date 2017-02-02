Proposal to reduce UNC board considered in House next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers will soon consider whether the board overseeing the University of North Carolina system’s 17 campuses is too large.

A key House Republican says an education committee will debate next week legislation to reduce the UNC Board of Governors from 32 voting members to 24 by mid-2019. Rep. David Lewis of Dunn said Thursday the proposal is designed to make the board more streamlined and effective. A floor vote also could come next week.

The House and Senate elect all 32 members— 16 in every odd-numbered year. System President Margaret Spellings recently told a newspaper that reducing the board’s size is worth exploring.

Board positions are among the most favored in state government. Most winning board candidates are aligned politically with the majority party in each chamber.