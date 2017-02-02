Possible new cultural center could come to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -A new cultural center could soon come to Greenville.

Sidewalk developer Timothy Elliot wants to locate STEAM learning, theatre and education all in one place.

He presented a proposal to City Council about a building located at the Town Common.

One of his designs includes a pirate ship attraction to bring more tourism to the city.

Elliot said it could help put Greenville on the map.

“An iconic structure is that selfie moment today,” said Elliot. “People are going to take that picture and then put that on their own Facebook page about a great spot that they visited and then promote Greenville as a result.”

His original idea would completely change the now master plan for the Town Common.

City leaders are intrigued by the offer but will wait until they get public input to make a decision.