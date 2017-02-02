Police investigating Greenville bank robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in Greenville are investigating an afternoon bank robbery.

It happened around noon Thursday at the First Citizens Bank located at 1615 Southeast Greenville Boulevard.

Bank employees told police the suspect entered the bank, intimated he had a weapon and demanded money from them. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. A weapon was never displayed and no one was hurt.

The suspect in the incident is described as a black male, 5’10-5’11, about 200 pounds, wearing a dark coat, blue shirt, jeans, white shoes, and a striped blue knit hat with stars on it. He was seen entering a nearby Wells Fargo bank prior to the robbery at the First Citizens Bank. No crime was committed at the Wells Fargo.

Detectives are investigating the possibility the suspect in the robbery might be connected to other recent bank robberies in the area.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect’s identity, you’re asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.