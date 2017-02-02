Police arrest Kinston man’s cousin in stabbing incident

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police arrested a man’s cousin after a reported stabbing.

Officers got the call Wednesday just after 6 p.m. that a man was stabbed at a residence on East Bright Street. When they got there, they found Allen Herring with a cut under his right arm. He was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care for treatment.

Police caught up with Herring’s cousin, the suspect, Charles Cornelious Koonce a short time later. He was detained and police said a razor blade was found in his possession.

Koonce was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and cited for an open container. He was put in the Lenoir County Jail under a $2000 secured bond.