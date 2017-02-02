Police arrest Kinston man’s cousin in stabbing incident

WNCT Staff Published:
Charles Koonce

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police arrested a man’s cousin after a reported stabbing.

Officers got the call Wednesday just after 6 p.m. that a man was stabbed at a residence on East Bright Street. When they got there, they found Allen Herring with a cut under his right arm. He was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care for treatment.

Police caught up with Herring’s cousin, the suspect, Charles Cornelious Koonce a short time later. He was detained and police said a razor blade was found in his possession.

Koonce was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and cited for an open container. He was put in the Lenoir County Jail under a $2000 secured bond.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s