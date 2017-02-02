People and Places with Pierce: Sylvan Heights Bird Park

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCT) – This is Scotland Neck, North Carolina. A small town like many others in the East, except for one thing, it’s a place where pairs of wings greatly outnumber pairs of legs.

“We have about 240 species of birds,” said Michael Lubbock, executive director of Sylvan Heights Bird Park. “I think we have one of the largest collections of flamingos anywhere too.”

“The history goes back with the Lubbock family, myself and my parents, originally moving from England to Alabama, and then from Alabama to Sylva, North Carolina,” said Brent Lubbock, director of operations and development at Sylvan Heights Bird Park. “That’s where we get the name Sylvan. In 1989, we moved the entire collection to Scotland Neck, North Carolina.”

“I’ve been doing waterfowl now for 55 years, both in England and America,” said Michael Lubbock. “We breed birds, waterfowl mostly, for many of the zoos and private collections.”

“In 2003, there was talk about opening a park and the park opened in October 2007,” said Brent Lubbock. “It’s gone from 18 acres to 28 acres.”

One of the highlights of the park is the Landing Zone, where you can literally immerse yourself in birds from around the world.

“Our big belief is to be able to break that barrier so it’s not just seeing the birds behind a fence but actually being inside the exhibit,” said Brent Lubbock.

And speaking of exhibits, a brand new way to be part of the flock is set to open soon.

“It’s gonna be a Neotropical aviary,” said Brent Lubbock. “The big thing is you’ll be able to walk inside double doors and you’ll have hummingbirds and other types of tropical birds flying around you.”

But the park is just one part of the group’s mission.

“We try to work with the countries, especially right now with Sumatra and Asia and different parts in finding viable habitat for reintroducing species,” said Brent Lubbock.

“I’ve helped to save various birds from the Hawaiian Goose to white-headed ducks in Spain,” added Michael Lubbock.

“The more positive experiences with outdoors and animals that we can give young people, the better chance they’re gonna be stewards to protect those resources,” said Brent Lubbock.

“There aren’t many places where you can get close to birds or animals,” said Michael Lubbock. “You can go to a zoo, but they’re usually in the distance or behind bars. Here, you actually walk among them, and I think that’s the difference with us than anywhere else.”

It’s a difference you truly have to see to believe.

