Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT)- The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam.

Deputies have received numerous reports throughout the county over the past week. The telephone scams usually target the elderly, in which the suspects:

  • stated the victims have won a large cash prize
  • said the victim or a family member are in legal trouble

The majority of these cases are impossible to solve due to the suspects living in other states and countries.

Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized or has questions should contact Investigator Jason Tyndall at 252-745-3101.

Remember: never give anyone access to your checking accounts, credit card accounts, social security numbers or any other personal identifying numbers to soliciting companies or individuals over the phone.

