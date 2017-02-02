Onslow Co. upgrades buildings with eye toward growing community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several projects designed to improve structures as well as residents’ quality of life are underway in Onslow County, with some wrapping up and others just getting started.

“We need 21st-century buildings and facilities to support this community that’s growing,” said David Cotton, interim Onslow County manager.

In just a few months, people heading to Onslow County Animal Services will be able to come to its renovated building.

“It will be a little more convenient, not only for the citizens but for the animals the citizens are bringing in,” said Howard Martin, Onslow County Animal Services director.

The facelift includes a bigger lobby with four work stations to better equip the estimated 150 people coming in per day.

“We’ve also expanded where we will be able to carry a larger capacity with our cats and specifically have them as showing,” Martin said.

After a few delays, the $75,000 renovation is expected to be completed by spring.

It’s just one of many projects underway in the county.

Other projects include a new $15 million consolidated human services building opening later in the year and plans for OAJ Airport’s first air traffic control tower.

Construction on a new $17 million district courthouse broke ground in November.

“Our new courthouse will house the new judges, register of deeds, clerk of court and provide four additional courtrooms,” said Cotton.

That’s expected to be completed in 18 months.

The county’s vehicle maintenance facility has already been completed

“We’ve got 11 bays in this facility, said Cotton. “One is specifically for heavy equipment such as bulldozers and excavators.”

The completion of the project saves taxpayer dollars by allowing the county to perform its own maintenance on vehicles.

The county manager said none of the projects went over budget and some are actually under budget.

Onslow County is also renovating space for the Board of Elections.

Crews hope to have the building completed by March or April.