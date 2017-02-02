Onslow Co. middle schoolers complete in ‘Math Counts’ competition

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ten Onslow-area schools competed in the middle school Math Counts competition Thursday.

Students went through four rounds of problems.

The first three were individual rounds, and the clock was ticking.

Students only had 20 minutes to solve problems in algebra and geometry.

Students from Northwoods Park Middle proved a love of math isn’t just for boys.

“I really like target round,” said Victoria Simone, an eighth-grader at the school. “That was easiest for me. The team round was really fun because I got to talk to my friends about it. That’s kind of how we work together in class. So that was my favorite round.”

The final round was completed in teams.

Each of Thursday’s teams will advance to the regional competition February 11 at Cape Fear Community College.

