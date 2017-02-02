North Carolina health officials say child dies from flu

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first child death from flu in the 2016-2017 season.

A statement issued by the agency on Thursday said the child, who lived in the western part of the state, died Jan. 24 from complications associated with the flu.

The agency isn’t releasing the child’s hometown and gender.

Health officials say that during the current flu season, 19 adults have died from the flu in North Carolina. Of those, 14 were 65 or older.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been eight pediatric flu deaths reported from other states as of Jan. 21.