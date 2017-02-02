New Bern Fire Department investigating vacant structure fire

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- The New Bern Fire Department is trying to figure out what led to a vacant structure fire.
It happened along the 1100 block of Grace Street. That’s just off National Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- The New Bern Fire Department is trying to figure out what led to a vacant structure fire.
It happened along the 1100 block of Grace Street. That’s just off National Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.