“Miles of Smiles” Dental Clinic offers kid-friendly dental care to Carteret Co. students

Morehead City, N.C. – The Carteret County Health Department is reminding parents and guardians about year-round dental services provided by the Health Department’s Mobile Dental Clinic, also known as “Miles of Smiles.”

It’s all a part of National Children’s Dental Health month.

Those services offered by the Mobile Dental Clinic include dental examinations, x-rays, cleanings, sealants, fluoride varnish, fillings (including sedative fillings), extractions, stainless steel crowns, baby teeth root canals, space maintainers, and dental hygiene education for patients, parents, and large groups. The clinic provides services to children ages 0 – 20 with Medicaid and Health Choice. It also provides services to pregnant women with Medicaid.

“It is important to start healthy dental practices such as brushing teeth twice a day, flossing once a day, watching the intake of sugary foods and juices, and having regular dental check-ups at an early age. Primary or baby teeth hold the space for adult teeth and tooth decay at an early age can cause unnecessary dental problems as adult teeth come in,” states Dr. Steve Smith, DDS, Carteret County Mobile Dental Clinic Dentist. Dr. Smith continues, “If we see patients needing dental services we do not provide, we can refer patients to area specialists such as Pedodontists, Oral Surgeons, and Orthodontists.”

A Dentist, one Dental Hygienist, one Dental Assistant, and one Dental Office Coordinator make up the Mobile Dental Clinic. It travels throughout the school year to the following elementary schools for on-site dental services:

Atlantic Elementary School

Beaufort Elementary School

Bogue Sound Elementary School

Harkers Island Elementary School

Morehead City Elementary and Camp Glenn School

Morehead City Primary School

Newport Elementary School

Smyrna Elementary School

White Oak Elementary School

Dental services are provided to eligible children with completed health history forms. The health history forms are sent to each school two weeks prior to the Mobile Dental Clinic’s arrival. Health history forms can also be found on the Health Department’s website: http://carteretcountync.gov/398/Mobile-Dental-Unit

Eligible children ages 0-20, who need services, but do not attend the schools where the Mobile Dental Clinic visits, can still receive dental services through the Mobile Dental Clinic. Parents/guardians may schedule an appointment with the Mobile Dental Clinic by contacting 252.241.4492, Mondays – Fridays, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.