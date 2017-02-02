Kennedy Home families displaced by Matthew move back in

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Months after the Kennedy Home in Kinston was heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew, repairs on the home, which provides residential services for children experiencing family crisis, abuse or neglect, are close to being completed.

Dozens of families at the Kennedy Home were displaced during Hurricane Matthew and four months later they are 80 percent done with repairs, and 100 percent ready to move back home.”

The Kennedy Home is operated by Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina and their CEO, Michael Blackwell, said their faith was tested when Matthew came through.

“When Matthew hit, we knew very soon that we were going to have to relocate and these kids were displaced,” Blackwell said.

All seven cottages, the gymnasium the food locker and other buildings on campus suffered $1.5 million in damages.

“The water got up under several tarp papers, the shingles on the buildings, and it just trickled down to the walls,” said Blackwell. “When things start going into the wall that’s that hidden damage.”

The families have moved back in. but only four cottages are open.

Child care worker supervisor Al Little said the kids have kept their spirits up and adapted to the change.

“Our main focus is we hope to get everything back to normal, so we can feel like a community on campus again,” Little said.

“Blackwell said they wouldn’t be where they are today without the 2,600 volunteers who have helped, and he said they should be fully operational by June 1.

While repairs were underway at the Kennedy Home, families were relocated to a sister campus in Thomasville.