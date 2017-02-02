Greenville Utilities raise natural gas rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Utilities raised its natural gas rates Wednesday.

The company said in a news release rising wholesale gas prices are the cause.

“Increased demand across the U.S. has boosted natural gas prices by approximately 25 percent since November, and reduced storage levels to around 11 percent below where they were a year ago,” said Anthony Miller, director of gas systems. “We were able to hold our rates steady while prices continued to rise last month, but costs are not predicted to go back down soon so we’ve had to adjust.”

As a result, Greenville Utilities said a typical residential natural gas customer using 50 ccf (hundred cubic feet) will see an increase of approximately 3.5 percent or $2.12 on their GUC bill.

“GUC does not profit from fluctuations in gas costs,” said Miller. “All costs associated with increases or decreases in the commodity price of natural gas are normally passed along to customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis. In other words, we periodically ‘track’ the rate adjustments to our customers.”

GUC offers tips and videos on how customers can reduce their bills and home energy usage.

For more details, visit guc.com or call the GUC Energy Services office at 252-551-1521.