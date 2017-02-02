Greenville Environmental Advisory Commission keeping a close eye on executive orders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some executive orders passed by President Donald Trump focus on environmental issues across the country. WNCT spoke with members of the Greenville Environmental Advisory Commission ahead of their monthly meeting Thursday to learn more about what these broader decisions could mean in the East.

“Although we’re not the largest city, we want to be a leader in environmental action in a positive direction as much as possible,” says Environmental Advisory Commissioner member Dr. Nathaniel Hamilton.

The Greenville EAC works closely with Greenville City Council to ensure the environment is considered when important decisions are made.

“We look at national trends as ball park estimates of what’s going on and in addition we have tasked ourselves in becoming a leader in clean energy and being a clean city,” says Hamilton.

National trends like environmental rulings handed down from Congress and the current administration. Thursday, Congress voted to repeal a rule that limits companies from dumping mining waste into streams.

The Stream Protection Rule was put in place by the Obama Administration and now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk. The Greenville EAC is keeping a close eye on this and other decisions while emphasizing the importance of waterways here in the East.

“Every citizen in Greenville drinks the water that our upstream neighbors discharge,” says Greenville EAC Chair Durk Tyson. “Our neighbors downstream, they are enjoying the waters that the city of Greenville puts back into the river. If we don’t keep our waters clean, then everyone suffers.”

Residents are encouraged to be mindful of their impact on the environment and to stay up to date on what lawmakers say is acceptable.

“Any citizen of any city or state or community of any kind, the more involved you can be, the more aware of what your community is doing and how it’s doing overall, that’s very important for everyone especially when it comes to things that could impact health,” says Hamilton.

When the stream protection rule was initially put in place, the Department of the Interior said it was done to protect drinking water in areas impacted by the dumping.