First Alert Forecast: Rain chances about to return…

SUMMARY: An approaching storm system will bring a better chance of rain for Friday.  Details

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing tonight with showers developing after midnight. Winds will be northerly at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and highs in the 40’s. Winds will be northerly at 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
47° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
45° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
44° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
43° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
42° F
precip:
40%
5am
Fri
41° F
precip:
50%
6am
Fri
40° F
precip:
50%
7am
Fri
39° F
precip:
50%
8am
Fri
38° F
precip:
50%
9am
Fri
38° F
precip:
40%
10am
Fri
38° F
precip:
20%
11am
Fri
39° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
29° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
28° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
27° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
28° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
