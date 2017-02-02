Firefighters step in after puppy gets his head stuck in tire

Matt Jaworowski, Nexstar National Desk Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department/Facebook)
(Courtesy: Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department/Facebook)

BUTTE, Mont. (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — The idiom says curiosity usually kills the cat, but it can get dogs into their fair share of trouble, too.

(Courtesy: Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department/Facebook)
(Courtesy: Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department/Facebook)

One Montana coonhound pup named Blaze learned that the hard way.

According to a Facebook post by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Blaze’s owner returned home Monday to find the pup’s head stuck in a wheel. Blaze was brought to a veterinary hospital who called the local fire department requesting help.

Per the fire crew, no extraction tools were needed — just a lot of coconut oil, patience and strength.

The dog suffered some minor neck swelling but was not injured.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s