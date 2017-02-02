Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns school employees of e-mail scam

By Published:
9oys-dare-county

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT)- The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning public school employees to be on the lookout for an e-mail scam.

It was sent to school employees and appeared to be from Dr. S. Burgess. It requested a copy of the employees’ W2 and other information.

The Dare County Schools Finance Officer notified Dr. Burgess of the suspicious e-mail and it was verified no such authorized e-mail was sent out from that office.

Last year, a similar e-mail was sent and the fraud was attempted from the Virginia Tidewater area.

Do not reply, e-mail, text or call anyone who asks for your personal and/or financial information. Do not click links within the e-mail either, even if the message appears to be from an organization you trust. Legitimate businesses do not ask you to send your sensitive information through unsecured channels, such as e-mail.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s