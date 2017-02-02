Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns school employees of e-mail scam

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT)- The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning public school employees to be on the lookout for an e-mail scam.

It was sent to school employees and appeared to be from Dr. S. Burgess. It requested a copy of the employees’ W2 and other information.

The Dare County Schools Finance Officer notified Dr. Burgess of the suspicious e-mail and it was verified no such authorized e-mail was sent out from that office.

Last year, a similar e-mail was sent and the fraud was attempted from the Virginia Tidewater area.

Do not reply, e-mail, text or call anyone who asks for your personal and/or financial information. Do not click links within the e-mail either, even if the message appears to be from an organization you trust. Legitimate businesses do not ask you to send your sensitive information through unsecured channels, such as e-mail.