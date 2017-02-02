Cooper names Highway Patrol veteran as new commander

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Col. Glenn McNeill as the next commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Cooper, who announced the appointment on Thursday, also said Lt. Col. Vic Ward will serve as deputy commander. Ward had served as acting commander.

McNeill, a native of Reidsville, has served with the Highway Patrol since 1994, starting as a trooper in Durham and later serving with the special operations section and as a troop commander. He most recently served as director of training for the patrol.

Ward graduated from UNC-Wilmington with a degree in criminal justice. He has served with the patrol since 1990.