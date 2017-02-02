Addressing the illiteracy rate in eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In eastern North Carolina, one in five adults is illiterate.

That is according to numbers from the National Assessment of Adult Literacy. North Carolina’s state average is about one in seven.

WNCT’s Maria Satira met with one young man in Pitt County who is part of that statistic and is now on the road to literacy.

“I was kind of far behind,” said Robert Gaskins. “So I just wanted to do something about that.”

The 21-year-old dropped out of school in ninth grade with a reading level of a sixth grader.

“I just felt like I didn’t have that in me to continue what I had to do to graduate. So I just quit,” admitted Gaskins.

Gaskin’s illiteracy is all changing thanks to Literacy Volunteers of Pitt County.

“We help stop that gap,” said Rhonda Billingslea.

Billingslea is the executive director of the organization, which serves the Pitt County community confidentially and at no cost. Robert has been joining Billingslea and her tutors five days a week since November.

“As they unfortunately drop out of high school, we’re there to catch them when they’re ready to come in, 21 or 22-years-old and they want a better job,” said Billingslea. “We’re there to help them on their skills.”

Better jobs lead to a stronger workforce, economic growth and healthier families.

Robert wishes he would’ve stayed in school, yet said he lost interest several years before actually dropping out because he just didn’t understand the course work.

Pitt County Schools director of elementary education Lisa Tate wants that to change. She says it starts in kindergarten with reading and comprehension.

“We start with book orientation, which way to hold the book, print awareness, recognizing there are letters and then we begin the phonics which is the foundation of reading,” said Tate.

Tate said keeping kids on track through elementary school will set the tone for the rest of their education and place in society.

“Reading is the gateway to learning,” said Tate. “We want our families to thrive, and we want our students to thrive.”

Thriving has been Robert’s goal since he started at Literacy Volunteers.

“I felt like I needed to make a change in my life,” said Robert.

He’s making that change and proving to himself and others that it is never too late to learn.

This fall, Robert hopes to have his GED and a career readiness certificate, which will land him a spot in Pitt Community College’s Welding Technology program.

He said it’s a step in the right direction for him to become a productive citizen in the community he loves.

If you or someone you know needs the services of Literacy Volunteers of Pitt County, click here or contact them via phone at 252-353-6578.

If you’d like to donate to their mission through monetary support or volunteering your time click here or email Rhonda Billingslea at rhonda@pittliteracy.org.

If you live outside of Pitt County but would like information on literacy programs in your area, contact your local city or county office to see what programs are available.