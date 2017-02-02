9 On Your Side Pet Visit – Riley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this weeks’ 9 On Your Side Pet Visit we welcome Riley. She’s looking for her forever home. More information on Riley is available online now along with information on all of the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s furry friends at http://www.HSECarolina.org and http://www.facebook.com/HSECarolina.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.