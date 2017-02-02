2 in Greenville jump from 2nd-story window after police arrive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people who jumped out of a second-story window in Greenville when police arrived have been detained for further investigation, the Greenville Police Department said.

Officers were called to Cheyenne Court around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in reference to drug activity, police said.

That’s when officers said the two people jumped out of the window and ran.

After a brief foot chase, the two were detained for further investigation.

Greenville police said charges are pending, but the two will likely face charges of resisting an officer and could face additional charges pending the outcome of an investigation.