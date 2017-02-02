13 arrested on drug charges in Round 2 of Operation Fall Harvest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thirteen people face drug-related charges in Onslow County as part of the second round of Operation Fall Harvest.

Round two was executed by members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Detective Division, SWAT team and Uniformed Patrol.

Round one was conducted on October 27.

Thirteen people face a combined 37 felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges.

The following people were arrested and charged as part of round two.

Christopher Michael Braxton: DOB: 12/22/1972

1396 Hwy. 41N
Pink Hill, NC 28572
Bond: $12,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Maintaining a Vehicle for controlled substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bilal Hakim Coombs: DOB: 06/30/1974

642 Reindeer Circle
Midway Park, NC 28544
Bond: $31,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Cocaine
Sell Cocaine
Deliver Cocaine
Maintain Vehicle to Sell a Controlled Substance
Felony Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine
Felony Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

Taylor Shane Hobbs: DOB: 08/09/1993

2145 Catherine Lake Road
Richlands, NC 20574
Bond: $10,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Heroin
Possession Schedule I
Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Glenn Jenkins: DOB:06/09/1959

577 Holly Shelter Road, Lot 4
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Bond: $15,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Schedule II
Sell Schedule II
Deliver Schedule II
Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell a Controlled Substance

Francisco Escalera Lugardo II: DOB: 06/14/1980

1530 Onslow Pines Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $ 10,000 secured

Charges:

Manufacture Marijuana
Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
Felony Conspiracy for Marijuana
Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

Reginald Andre Molette: DOB:04/09/1962

3112 Gateway Court
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $30:000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD II Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance (2counts)
Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance

Mary Evelyn Parker: DOB: 03/27/1979

1140 N. Bryan Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $100,00O secured

Charges:

Trafficking by Possession
Trafficking by Manufacturing

Amir Abdullah Partridge: DOB:12/23/1990

425 Hwy. 172
Hubert, NC 28539
Bond: $20:000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Heroin
Sell of Schedule I
Deliver Schedule I
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Troy Randall Rackley: DOB: 07/09/1988
321 Basil Court
Hubert, NC 28539
Bond: $100,000

Charges:

PWIMSD Heroin
Felony Conspiracy to Sell Heroin
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marcus Andre Roberts: DOB:06/04/1970

120 Windsor Court
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $17,000 secured

Charges:

PWIMSD Cocaine
Sell Cocaine
Deliver Cocaine
Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Caitlyn Nicole Sanderson: DOB:05/22/1995

307 Ridgewood Drive
Richlands, NC 28574

Charges:

Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $5,000 secured

Denell Marie Sharek: DOB: 05/21/1984
Homeless
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $3,000.OO secured

Charges:

Possession of Cocaine
Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Parole Violation

Christina Arlean Streiff: DOB: 03/27/1982
1530 Onslow Pines Road
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Bond: $13,000 secured

Charges:

Manufacture Marijuana
Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
Felony Conspiracy for Marijuana
Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

