Vanceboro man charged with abusing infant appears in Pitt. Co. court

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Vanceboro man who was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse made his first appearance in front of a Pitt County judge Wednesday morning.

Latrial Scott, 21, was charged with child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury after officers said an infant arrived at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Department of Social Services referred the case to the Greenville Police Department on January 22.

Greenville police said the victim and Scott are known to each other.

Scott is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

