SMU completes season sweep of ECU, 86-46

DALLAS (WNCT) – SMU used a first half, 30-4 run to roll past East Carolina and complete the season sweep of the Pirates.

The Mustangs led 49-20 at halftime, and won the game 86-46.

Kentrell Barkley was the only Pirate in double figures. He scored 12 points and hauled in six rebounds.

Semi Ojeleye and Shake Milton led SMU with 19 points apiece. Ben Moore had a double-double, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds.

SMU improves to 19-4 and 9-1 in the American Athletic Conference. The Pirates fall to 10-13 and 2-8 in the AAC.