Schools in the East work to lower crime rates

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The State Board of Education meets Wednesday to discuss a number of items impacting schools, including newly released crime rates for the 2015-2016 year.

The new report shows overall, crime in schools has gone down by nearly 4%, yet high schools are still an area of concern.

It’s still an issue for some schools in the East. That includes Lenoir County.

Last year, LCPS reported just over 17 crimes per 1,000 students—one of the highest rates in the state. That’s 46 incidents, up from 39 last year. Local school reps say the most common offense is possessing marijuana.

School leaders say cracking down is a combination of strict enforcement and early education. They’re looking to step up these efforts. Yet spokesperson Patrick Holmes says it’s going to take more than that.

“A lot of the problems come to our school. They don’t leave the school and go to the community, they come out of the community into the school. So if we could get the community’s help, I think we would all be better off,” Holmes said.

Holmes says while they’re working to improve this aspect of the report, they’re proud of a big improvement in graduation rates for Lenoir County.

Some counties had zero crime reports, including Jones and Washington Counties. Bertie County had just one. Other counties stayed about the same between 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, including Greene County.

Greene Central High School Principal Patrick Greene says the majority of crimes are possession of marijuana or a knife. He says their focus is trying to prevent students from doing it again.

“That involves talks with our SRO, referrals to our substance abuse and behavioral health, and then working through our alternative school if it is a repeat offender. So try to find them a way to not involve those two things with school. We want it to be a rehabilitative process and not simply a punitive one,” Greene said.

Greene County’s focus on discipline can be seen in another area of the report. They’re highlighted as one of the systems with the greatest improvement in suspension rates.

