Red Cross holds open house for volunteer opportunities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Red Cross held an open house Wednesday for residents to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

The non-profit is especially in need of people who can assist families after disasters like fires and work with the Pillow Case project.

The project teaches elementary students how to prepare to handle potential disasters.

Red Cross also needs greeters at local blood drives.

“Volunteers help us drive our mission and help us do as many services as possible for the community,” said Cally Edwards, executive director of the Northeastern North Carolina chapter of the American Red Cross. “One of the benefits of that is we’re able to put as many service (and) direct line of assistance forward because we don’t have to rely on staff to do all those activities. It’s a very strong volunteer base, and it ties into our commitment of helping folks every day.”

Each volunteer gets to choose their area of interest, and all classes are free.