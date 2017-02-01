Onslow County man pleads guilty in stabbing death of brother

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An altercation between two brothers that ended in the death of one and left their mother caught in the middle as a witness has come to a close.

Kenneth Tyler, 50, pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of his brother Kevin Tyler Wednesday in Onslow Superior Court.

An altercation between the two brothers on August 18, 2015, ended with Kenneth Tyler grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing his brother once in the abdomen, according to the District Attorney.

“In this case, my client attempted as best he could to avoid the confrontation, but he couldn’t,” said Billy Morgan, the attorney representing Kenneth Tyler.

The only witness to the stabbing was their mother.

“Kenneth didn’t want his mother, Ms. Tyler, to get up there as a witness,” said Morgan. “She’s a sweet lady who has some deficits and this was really probably going to bring her life to an end.”

The judge sentenced Kenneth Tyler to a minimum of six and a half years and a maximum of nine years in prison.

Kenneth Tyler’s attorney said in court that his client hopes to make amends once he’s served out his sentence.

Tyler will receive credit for the 17 months he’s awaited trial in an Onslow County Jail.