New award honors Onslow County residents who serve others

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new award honoring people who have dedicated years of their lives serving others in Onslow County was announced Wednesday.

It is called the Fabric of Our Community Award.

The award recognizes four individuals who advanced not only citizenship but also community infrastructure throughout the county.

“We’re inducting our very first class of them this year, and it’s really meant to be for a lifetime’s worth of achievement’s and contributions to a community rather than just individual years,” said Craig Wagner, president of the Onslow United Way.

The awards will be presented to the winners February 24.