Local athletes ink letters of intent

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Annually, Feb. 1 serves as the first day that fall sport high school seniors can officially commit to play college athletics. Eastern North Carolina saw it’s fare share of athletes get the opportunity to continue their athletic careers in college.

Wednesday morning at J.H. Rose High School, Mydreon Vines inked his letter of intent to play football at East Carolina. The 6′ 170 lbs. wide receiver said getting the opportunity to stay close to home was important.

“It’s big to be in my home town and knowing that everyone from around my family can be there, for me,” said Vines. “It’s like the best feeling in the world.”

ECU picked up another local athlete as Duce Fuller of D.H. Conley agreed to be a preferred walk-on for the Pirates.

Havelock High School held a signing day event in their library on Wednesday, honoring three football players that are moving on to the division one level, including Quinzel Lockhart who will be heading to the Naval Academy in the fall.

“It’s a blessing to go to college for free and play football,” said Lockhart. “It means a lot to me, because first of all, the stress is over with, I know where I’m going and I can prepare for what I have to do.”

Lockhart’s teammate, Destin Flloyd was under recruited coming out of his senior year, but got an offer to stay in-state and play at Elon and he is happy to have a chance to keep playing next year.

“It feels really good,” said Flloyd. “Finally having somewhere to go, after being so underrated, it feels great to have a school actually acknowledge me and knowing that I’m good enough to play football.”

The Rams, Montrece Gatling is heading to VMI next season and getting to share the day with his teammates made it even more special.

“I’m really excited. I mean I’ve been playing with these guys, Destin and Quinzell for four years,” said Gatling. “I’m excited because the rest of our teammates came out to watch too. It’s been a really great day for me so far.”

West Craven High School had four players moving on to play football in college next season. Darious Abrams is heading to Fort Scott Community College and he admitted that he was anxious for signing day to arrive.

“Coming into today, I was kind of nervous,” said Abrams. “Just signing a paper you wouldn’t think you would be nervous, but when I woke up this morning I was like ‘man it’s signing day!’ Just know that, I aint done yet, I just got to keep working hard and keep a good work ethic and keep it up.”

It’s safe to say that all the athletes that signed today were excited and thankful to play the sports they love at the next level.

“It couldn’t have been any better,” said Fayetteville State commit, Claron Mims. “This is exactly what I wanted. For the community to come out and support all of us, not only in football but in life as we go and start a new chapter. It’s everything I wanted to take my potential to play at the next level. I feel blessed.”