Kinston remembers shooting victim as devoted father, friend of community

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are still working to find a suspect after a Kinston man was shot and killed on South Tiffany Street in Kinston Monday evening.

It happened around 6:47 p.m. in the 400 block of South Tiffany Street. Officers arrived on scene and found 37-year-old Alton Ray McKnight suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite resuscitation efforts from officers, McKnight died at the scene.

The shooting victim’s loved ones described him as a devoted father and friend to Kinston.

“If he could help anybody, he would,” said Felicia Lawson, the mother of McKnight’s children.

“He wasn’t messy,” said Felicia Solomon, a local principal and Kinston City Council Member. “He never was engaged in anything that wasn’t productive to his community.”

The 37-year-old leaves behind six children.

“They loved their father, and he loved them too,” said Lawson.

One the last posts McKnight made on social media was about his children. Another one was of an impromptu visit to his son’s school.

“He didn’t deserve to die like this,” said Lawson.

While police work to find out who’s responsible, the community is mourning the loss of a man they call “one of the good guys”

“(There are) five sons, one daughter who have lost an active father,” said Solomon. “It hits us extremely hard.”

Solomon tried to explain the impact McKnight had on his community.

“He was the one like “Oh my God, a dad is here,” he was that father, and so he defined a real father, real man,” said Solomon.

There are still no arrests, and police said they are looking for the community for help.

Solomon charges the community to do its part.

“This beautiful person did not deserve this, and we’re asking you, we’re pleading you, to love him enough, to love his children enough that you’re willing to share any information that you have that would lead to the arrest of the person who’s stolen someone from us that’s so beloved,” said Solomon.

McKnight wanted to do better for his community and his latest endeavor included fixing up local homes and renting them out for an affordable price.

McKnight’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 p.m. It will be at Pastor John Flowers’ Church in Kinston.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kinston Police at 252-939-3160 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.