First Alert Forecast: Quiet through mid-week

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues for now. A new series of disturbances will affect eastern North Carolina later this week.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There may be some areas of patchy fog as winds are much lighter but there could be a breeze here or there. Winds are much lighter but we could still see a breeze out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s coastal and mid to upper 60s inland.  Winds will be southwesterly at 5-15 mph, much lighter than the past couple of days but still a little breezy.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows staying in the 40s. Could be breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

LATE WEEK: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Thursday night into Friday and highs in the 50’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
49° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
45° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
40° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
39° F
precip:
20%
