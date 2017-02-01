First Alert Forecast: Quiet through mid-week

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues for now. A new series of disturbances will affect eastern North Carolina later this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There may be some areas of patchy fog as winds are much lighter but there could be a breeze here or there. Winds are much lighter but we could still see a breeze out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s coastal and mid to upper 60s inland. Winds will be southwesterly at 5-15 mph, much lighter than the past couple of days but still a little breezy.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows staying in the 40s. Could be breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

LATE WEEK: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Thursday night into Friday and highs in the 50’s.

