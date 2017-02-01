Farmers in the East say Trump’s immigration executive order won’t hurt labor

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Farmers in the East said they aren’t worried about President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration hurting their labor force.

After the order was signed, some in the Hispanic community said they thought it would hurt farmers.

“It’s going to have an impact on them,” said Juvencio Peralta, director of Amexcan. “So they’re going to suffer big time.”

But farmers like Archie Griffin disagree.

Griffin said most farmers participate in a program called H-2A, which allows them to bring in people outside of the country for seasonal work.

“Hispanics will do anything they can to provide for their family, and that includes working in the fields with their hands and doing agricultural labor,” Griffin said.

The program does have a lot of requirements though.

Before bringing in foreign labor, farmers in the program must advertise the jobs for Americans. If the jobs remain unfilled, that is when they can look to bring in foreign workers.

The program requires the farmer to pay all expenses for travel and visas, and provide those coming to work housing and free transportation.

“It’s much cheaper to hire U.S. labor, and we would if it were possible,” Griffin said.

Griffin said 78 percent of hired farm workers are foreign born. He said a common misconception is the program giving American jobs to foreign workers.

He said their desire to provide for their family will outweigh any executive order signed or comments made about Hispanics.