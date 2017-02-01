Craven County BOE asks state for more funding due to class size law

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Board of Education passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon requesting the North Carolina General Assembly to provide additional funding for smaller class sizes without negative impacts.

The resolution comes after a new law requiring smaller class sizes for grades K-3.

Smaller class sizes mean more money needs to be spent on additional teachers and taken away from other areas.

“We’re not funded for art, for music, for physical education; and when you take the dollars that would be in the budget for them to fill teacher positions, some way or the other we have to find a way to continue that,” said David Henley, Craven County Board of Education Chairman.

Henley said the district will do everything it can to keep arts and physical education a part of the curriculum. That’s why the board passed the resolution requesting additional funding. Henley said if that doesn’t happen they plan to make resolutions of their own.

“We would look at any other overhead that provides the dollars to hire teachers,” said Henley. “The last resort before we even say the arts are gone (is) we’re going to our county commissioners and say ‘Can you help us?’

That’s reassuring for Havelock Elementary music teacher Cassandra Barnes who chose her profession because of her music teacher.

“I was more involved with music,” said Barnes. “It helps you with academic. It helps you focus more when it’s time for test taking and things.”

She hopes legislation will be passed so students will not be without arts classes.

This resolution was sent to state legislatures immediately following the meeting in hopes of getting the message across.

