Black History Month gets underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Black History Month is officially underway.

All month, people are encouraged to explore and enjoy black history.

There are a number of historical sites all across eastern North Carolina.

Some include churches, schools, and museums.

Historians charge people of all races to learn something new this month.

“Black history was never in a text book that I had in North Carolina,” said Michelle Giles, a historian. “It still is not in one. These kids need to know their history.”

