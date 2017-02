SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Police need the public’s help to identify two men in connection with a case of counterfeiting.

It happened at the Piggly Wiggly in Swansboro.

It’s believed the two men passed counterfeit payroll checks at the grocery store. They were last seen driving a white Lexus with a sunroof.

If you think you know the identity of the men in the photo, please contact Swansboro Police Department at 910-326-5151.