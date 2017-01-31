Williamston man charged with sexual offense, murder of infant child

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Williamston man has been charged with first-degree sexual offense and murder in the death of his 10-month-old child.

The Williamston Police Department said EMS and officers were dispatched to 214 Henderson Street in Williamston in reference to a 10-month -old who was unresponsive in the home at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The child was transported to Martin General Hospital and pronounced dead.

Williamston police said the child’s father, Ricky Roberson, was developed as a suspect and late on Monday was charged with murder and first-degree sexual offense related to the death of the child.

Roberson’s first appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Martin County District Court.

Roberson is being held in the Bertie Martin Regional Jail under no bond.