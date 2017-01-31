Three Pirates named NCBWA 2nd team preseason All-America

DALLAS, Texas – East Carolina pitchers Joe Ingle and Evan Kruczynski, along with outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, have been named 2017 Preseason Second-Team All-America by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) according to a release Tuesday afternoon. The trios’ selection marks the first time in program history that the Pirates have landed three players on the same preseason All-America team.

Kruczynski, who earned Third-Team All-America honors from D1Baseball.com, posted an 8-1 record with a 2.01 ERA and struck out 95 batters on his way to winning ECU’s pitching triple crown. In 17 starts he allowed 32 runs (26 earned) on 107 hits while allowing 27 walks earning First-Team All-American Conference accolades. In two NCAA postseason starts, he sported a 2-0 record with a 2.13 ERA allowing three runs (all earned) on six hits with 12 strikeouts in 12.2 innings. One of five Charlottesville All-Regional selections, he became the first Pirate pitcher to register a win in Super Regional action helping ECU to an 8-6 victory over Texas Tech. The left-hander stood among the conference leaders in innings pitched (second), wins (third) and strikeouts (t5th). This is the fourth preseason honor for Kruczynski after being named a Third-Team All-America selection by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game, while also being tabbed as the American Athletic Conference Preseason Co-Pitcher-of-the-Year.

Ingle, an unanimous All-AAC preseason selection by the leagues eight head coaches heading into 2017, appeared in a 32 games out of the bullpen leading The American with 12 saves, which stood 22rd nationally. The right-hander posted a 6-3 record allowing 25 runs (21 earned) on 36 hits with 75 strikeouts in 52.2 innings for a 3.59 ERA. He tallied a career-high nine strikeouts against Maryland in the LeClair Classic and worked a career-best five innings in game two of the Lubbock Super Regional, where he fanned six and allowed just one hit. Ingle picked wins against Connecticut, Elon, Maryland, Monmouth and Virginia (twice) while recording seven saves in league play.

Williams-Sutton, who was named to three Freshman All-America teams in 2016, led The American in batting average (.360) and on-base percentage (.455), while ranking second in slugging percentage (.551). The Wilson, N.C. native became the first Pirate since Brian Cavanaugh to lead a conference in batting average (.382) back in 2005 when ECU was a member of Conference USA. He started 55 of 56 games, belted five home runs, laced four triples and 11 doubles (20 extra base hits), while scoring 31 runs, driving in 27 and swiping 7 of 12 bases. Williams-Sutton, who also garnered 2016 First-Team All-American Athletic Conference accolades, earned league player-of-the-week honors twice (Feb. 29 and May 23) and tallied six game-winning RBI with four coming in league play. Just like Ingle, he was tabbed as a preseason unanimous all-conference selection heading into the 2017 campaign.

The Pirates are set to open the 2017 season on the road at Ole Miss on Friday, Feb. 17 with a 5 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch. ECU’s first home game of the year will be against La Salle on Friday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. (ET).