Pitt Co. farmers market workshop aims to grow vendor knowledge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Farmers markets across the eastern North Carolina like the Leroy James Market in Pitt County remain quiet in the winter, but they’ll be springing to life soon and a new workshop looks to make sure vendors are ready for the new season.

Farmers Market 101 will bring in experts from across the state to educate people on the rules and regulations for farmers market vendors. These ensure that safe products are being passed on to you. Interest in farmers markets in eastern North Carolina continues to grow along with a higher demand for fresh local produce.

“Being able to know where your food is coming from, knowing how fresh it is, being able to ask questions is something that you’re not going to get out of a grocery store,” said Robin Ashely, the manager of the Umbrella Market in Uptown Greenville.

Many farmers markets are set to open in just a few weeks. Tuesday’s workshop is a good first step in making sure everyone is ready for another season.

For those unable to make it to Tuesday night’s workshop, local county cooperative extension offices should have more information on how to become a vendor at a local farmers’ market.

The Farmers Market 101 meeting is about to begin and runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pitt County Ag Center.