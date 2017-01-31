North Carolina police release video from 2012 shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, have released two dash camera videos from the shooting death of a black man by a white officer in 2012.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s released the material Monday evening on a judge’s order.

The video from the lead car shows two officers chasing Michael Laney on a motor scooter for more than a minute and a half at about 20 mph. Laney pulls into his mother’s yard. The officers were looking for a robbery suspect.

Officers Holzhauer and Shields caught up with him in a front yard and a struggle ensued. As they attempted to take him into custody, Laney reportedly reached for a handgun that was in his waistband. Officer Holzhauer shot him once, fatally striking him in the head.

**EDITOR’S NOTE: The video embedded below was released by CMPD and has been posted in its entirety as provided by the police department to WBTV, WNCT’s sister station in Charlotte. The following audio and video file contain graphic images and language and may be disturbing to some viewers.**

**ADDITIONAL NOTE: Video of Officer Holzhauer’s dash camera was also released but YouTube removed the video because it was too long.**

Police said the officers tackled Laney outside the view of the cameras.The shooting also was off camera.

A prosecutor ruled that officer Anthony Holtzhauer was justified in shooting Laney as he struggled with another officer, who yelled that Laney had a gun.

Laney’s brother, Antoine Laney, said he was disappointed the videos don’t show what happened. He thinks the shooting was unjustified.